Tired of harassment, group of Kerala men kill local history-sheeter known for abuse

A group of young people allegedly killed a man who was known for harassing women in the neighbourhood, inflicting physical abuse and forcefully collecting money from houses in the area. The incident occured in Naruvamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the police investigation. Police noted that Kakka Aneesh, the history-sheeter who was killed, had more than 30 criminal cases against him.

Aneesh was allegedly stabbed to death in a hollow brick manufacturing unit near Naruvamoodu on the night of Saturday, July 31. Some of the residents in the area found him dead the next morning. He had been released from jail only two weeks ago, after six months of imprisonment. Aneesh was accused in many cases involving murder, theft and assault.

Anoop, Sandeep, Arun, Renjith and Nandu, who were neighbours of Aneesh, were arrested in the case. According to police, Aneesh had threatened and harassed them many times over money. Aneesh had also allegedly been a nuisance to women in the area, according to the accused, which is why they took the extreme step, police stated. Police also noted that the accused did not abscond after the crime.

"They had conspired to kill him. All five of them were present when the murder took place. Two of them were present when we did the inquest. There was another person with Aneesh, who gave us a clue that somebody who came by a yellow bike attacked him. Yellow bikes were rare in the locality so we could reach the accused," Dhanapalan K Circle Inspector Naruvamoodu told TNM.

According to police, the accused were waiting for Aneesh at the place where he would often sleep at night.

Police said that Aneesh had been threatening the youngsters for money. A day before the murder, Aneesh had also abused the accused gang and threatened them. The accused did not harm the companion of Aneesh, who was with him, when they were attacking the former.