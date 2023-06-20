Tired of dowry harassment, Hyderabad woman jumps off building with two kids

The woman and her twin children, who are just 18 months old, died instantaneously.

news Crime

A 27-year-old woman jumped off a multi-storey building holding her two children, who were just 18 months old, on Monday, June 19, in Bansilalpet in Telanganaâ€™s Secunderabad. The victims â€“ Gandam Soundarya and her twins Nithya and Nidarsh â€“ died instantaneously. Soundarya, according to her family, was a victim of dowry harassment, and fresh demands by her husband had driven her to desperation.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 2.30 p.m. Owing to alleged harassment by her husband, Ganesh, who demanded additional dowry, Soundarya had moved to her parentâ€™s house in Bansilalpet nearly a month ago.

Ganesh, who belongs to the Mangali community (classified as Backward Class), works as a barber in Padmarao Nagar. He had allegedly been harassing Soundarya to give him the money she received under the governmentâ€™s Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. Under the scheme, the Telangana government provides Rs 1 lakh to eligible families from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. The scheme aims at preventing child marriages in the state.

Along with the Rs 1 lakh, Ganesh also demanded a piece of land that Soundarya shared with her sister, The Hindu reported.

The couple got married in 2020 and Ganesh was given Rs 2 lakh, four tolas gold, and a plot in Yadadri district as dowry. However, he started harassing Soundarya for additional dowry after the birth of their children. He even allegedly assaulted Soundarya and her father recently over the issue. Ganesh reportedly said that she could return to the house only after an apology from her father.

On Monday, before killing herself, Soundarya met Ganesh at the hair salon where he worked. And an argument ensued between the two.

The Gandhi Nagar police have registered a case against Ganesh under IPC sections 304 b (dowry death), 498 a(domestic violence), and the Dowry Prohibition Act, The Times of India reported.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.