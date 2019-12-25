Time set for demolition of Kerala’s Maradu flats, H2O Holy Faith to be razed first

Maradu demolition

People who are living within 200 metres around the apartment complexes will be shifted to safe locations for about three to four hours during the demolition process.

The date to demolish the four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi, which were to be razed for building violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms, has finally been fixed.

It has been decided that Holy Faith H20 apartment will be demolished first at 11 am on January 11. The twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment complex will be pulled down half an hour later, ie, at 11.30 am on the same day. Jain Coral Cove apartment will be on demolished the next day, January 12, at 11 am, whereas, the fourth apartment complex Golden Kayaloram, will be razed down at 2 pm on January 12.

Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition works, has said that there will only be a change in the fixed timing only if any official hurdles rises, reports Manorama News.

According to reports, the people residing within 200 metres of the apartment complexes will be shifted to safe locations for about three to four hours during the demolition process. The people will be shifted to Sacred Hearts College in Thevara and the campus of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) in Panagad.

As per reports, the total insurance cover for the four apartment complexes is Rs 95 crore. The damages incurred to the neighbouring structures and houses will be compensated through this insurance amount. The compensation will be given as per the present market price.

The twin towers of the Alfa Serene apartment has been insured by Rs 25 crore each and H2O Holy Faith apartment has also been insured for the same amount. Meanwhile, the other two apartment complexes, Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove, which are located in a lesser populated area, have been insured for Rs 10 crore each.

The neighbouring residents of Alfa Serene apartments, which is situated in a highly-populated area, had recently held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking to demolish the apartment complex last. But as per the time schedule fixed, Alfa Serene will be razed down second.

