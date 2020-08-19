‘Time for a non-Gandhi to lead Congress’: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka has made the statement in an interview published in the book ‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders.’

news Politics

Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has said that she supports Rahul Gandhi in his statement that the time has come for a non-Gandhi to lead the party. Priyanka has made the statement in an interview published in ‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders,’ which has been excerpted by ThePrint.

Priyanka Gandhi has also said that Rahul Gandhi was right in resigning as the President of Congress and that the party should also find its path. Rahul Gandhi resigned as the President of Congress after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been serving as an interim President since then.

“He (Rahul) has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I am in full agreement of this, I think the party should find its own path also,” Priyanka said, according to ThePrint. She added that Congress was slow to understand 'new media' and by the time it had tried to convey its point of view, the damage had been done to its image.

The General-Secretary of Congress also said that she would follow the instructions of a non-Gandhi “boss” even if she is given the organizational charge of Andaman and Nicobar.

Priyanka also spoke of the allegations levelled by the BJP against her husband Robert Vadra, and that she had clarified everything to their son and daughter.

She added, "My son was in an all-boys boarding school and he faced a lot of difficulties there because of these things."

"After all the allegations were made about my husband, my first reaction was to pay a visit to my 13-year old son and show him all our transactions. I don't hide things from my children, even the mistakes I make, I'm very open with them,” Priyanka has said in the interview.

She has also gone on to say that the “destruction of everything, our freedom fighters fought for and built,” led her to join politics.

The book ‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders,’ has been written by Harsh Shah and Pradeep Chibber, and was published on August 13.