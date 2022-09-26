‘Time to build climate resilient cities’: Greenpeace to CM Bommai on Bengaluru infra

In an open letter to CM Basavaraj Bommai, Greenpeace said that the government must focus on equitable and climate-friendly solutions to Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

news Climate crisis

“If the state wavers from taking the right action here and now, Bengaluru and its citizens will become progressively vulnerable to a calamitous future,” Greenpeace India said in an open letter, addressed to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai. In the letter dated September 26, the climate justice NGO urged the Karnataka government to consider long-term, fair solutions to Bengaluru's traffic and flooding woes. Recently, the city’s crumbling infrastructure came into focus after several areas were flooded and water-logged following heavy rains, causing significant damage.

The letter includes data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to which Bengaluru witnessed a 1660% increase in rainfall between September 4 and September 5, 2022, as 79.2 mm of rainfall was seen as compared to the normal of 4.5 mm. The letter also refers to research from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which indicates that incidents of floods are projected to rise, with increased extreme rainfall-related events in the Indian subcontinent by 20%.

The letter says that the government's knee-jerk response in supporting infrastructure that is more geared toward four-wheelers is problematic. This was in response to a proposed three-layer flyover over the national highway through the city and other proposed flyovers, which according to Greenpeace would further encourage the use of private vehicles, making the city more segregated, worsening traffic congestion and pollution, and being counterproductive.

The letter emphasises how such policies would not only threaten and ignore the city's bus-based transportation, but will also exacerbate the climate crisis. Additionally, the policies ignore last-mile connection options and non-motorised transportation-based solutions like cycling and walking. According to data from the 2011 Census, Bengaluru's population density increased dramatically (47%) over the previous 10 years. As a result, restricting solutions to building new roadways is unscientific, unfair, and unsustainable, the letter stated.

In light of these situations, the letter stressed on the need for cities to adapt to the climate crisis at hand and make infrastructure equitable and accessible. Greenpeace has listed out four demands to achieve this. They demand that the government stop plans to construct the proposed three-layer highways, but rather reinvest and focus on its public road transportation system. Additionally, state and local governments must provide adequate funding and support to implement localised climate action plans with a clear timeline. Finally, the letter demanded that information technology companies, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and other companies must adopt flexible work policies and encourage citizens to conserve, revive and protect Karnataka’s natural resources.