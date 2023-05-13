Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Court extends police custody of six accused

Tillu Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

news News

A Delhi court on Friday, May 12, extended by three days the police custody of the six individuals arrested for their alleged involvement in gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's murder inside the Tihar Jail in Delhi. Tajpuriya (33) was stabbed over 90 times to death by the assailants on May 2. The arrested accused persons are Deepak Dabas, Yogesh Tunda, Rajesh Bawana, Riyaz Khan, Ata-ul Rehman, and Chavanni. The Patiala House Courts extended their police custody till May 15.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures on the ground-floor of Jail number 8. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

According to a senior police officer involved in the probe, on May 8, after obtaining four days of police custody of the four accused, they were taken to the forensic department at Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital. "The doctors of the forensic department subjected all four of them to a detailed medical examination for injuries sustained by them with their own weapons during the commission of Tillu Tajpuriya's murder in Jail Number 8, Tihar Jail, on May 2. Blood samples and nail clippings were collected and preserved by the concerned doctors," said the official. During their custody, their confessions regarding planning, preparation, execution, and weapon recovery were recorded during the questioning.

The names of two other accused, identified as Vinod aka Chavanni and Ata-ul Rehman, also emerged as conspirators and facilitators in committing the murder of Tajpuriya.

"On May 8, the police team assigned to the investigation also visited Tihar Jail and reviewed all relevant CCTV footage of the period in question, regarding Tillu Tajpur's murder, to identify the sequence of events and the specific roles played by the accused persons," said the official. On the same day, an application was filed before the Patiala House Court, requesting that the jail authorities provide every assistance and facilitate the investigating team in every aspect of the investigation.

On Wednesday, the FSL team was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi to abstract relevant CCTV footage of the 26 cameras installed in ward number 5, Jail Number 8, Tihar Jail, and subsequently, two more days of police custody of Chavanni and Ata-ul Rehman were obtained. "The police confronted all six arrested accused, and a complete chain of events was established. They were all taken to Tihar along with the FSL team to recreate the crime scene," said the official.