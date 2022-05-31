Tiger sighted in human habitation in Andhraâ€™s Kakinada, search on

CCTV cameras have been installed to capture the tigerâ€™s movements, and officials said they will capture and leave it in the forest if it continues to roam near the villages.

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department on Monday, May 30, stepped up its efforts to capture a tiger which strayed into human habitations in the Kakinada district in the past few days. More than 120 forest personnel led by District Forest Officer IKV Raju were making efforts to capture the animal. The sighting of a big cat a couple of days ago sparked fear among the residents of some villages under Prathipadu mandal in Kakinada district. The tiger's movements were captured on CCTV cameras on Sunday. It was spotted on a hillock near Pothuluru village, and forest officials inspected the pug marks.

The forest officials have installed CCTV cameras at 40 places to capture the movement of the tiger. As part of the operation to capture it, three traps have been set up. The Forest Department has appealed to people not to believe rumours but to remain alert till the strayed animal was captured, or returned to the wild on its own. Villagers have been advised not to venture into agriculture fields. Residents of Kodavali and neighbouring villages in Gollaprolu mandal were also on alert after forest officials confirmed the presence of the tiger in the area.

Villagers had been complaining of an unidentified animal killing their livestock over the past few days. Officials say six buffaloes were killed over the past eight days in Pothuluru, Ommangi, and Dharmavaram villages in Prathipadu mandal and Kodavali. Five days ago, a half-eaten carcass of a buffalo was found near Kodavali and Gollaprolu villages, close to the Pushkar lift irrigation pump house. The officials who inspected the pug marks initially suspected it to be of leopard. However, the CCTV cameras installed subsequently confirmed the presence of the tiger.

The villages are connected with Addatheegala and other neighbouring forests. Forest officials believe the tiger might have strayed into the village in search of prey and water. The District Forest Officer said they will monitor the movements of the tiger closely to see if it returns to its habitat on its own. He said if it continues to roam around the villages, they will capture and leave it in the forest.

