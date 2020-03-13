'Thupparivaalan 2' rift: Mysskin out, Vishal to direct film

In the press statement Vishal alleged that the director was over spending the producer's (his) money.

Flix Kollywood

Recently there were reports that the actor Vishal and the director Mysskin had a major fallout over Thupparivalan 2's budget. Consequentially, this film is now being produced by the actor himself under his home banner Vishal Film Factory. Vishal on Wednesday officially announced that he will be taking over the direction of Thupparivaalan 2.

A few days ago, director Mysskin’s letter to actor-producer Vishal surfaced online. In the two-page letter, Mysskin put forward 15 demands. This included his salary of Rs 5 crore (excluding GST), the terms on which the producer can access him, the film's intellectual rights (which shall belong to him) among other things. In response, on Wednesday, Vishal posted a letter on his social media account and explained why he will be directing the film.

The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers



Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director#Thupparivaalan2 #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/5CnGYlmsrD March 11, 2020

In the press statement Vishal alleged that the director was over spending the producer's (his) money. “As a producer, I still wonder why does a director, who specifically wanted to write the script in Canada and the UK and spend the producer’s money to the tune of close to Rs 35 lakh for the above, drop out of the movie midway. That too, after having started shoot without proper planning, location hunting, and spending close to `13 crores. Is it because I didn’t have the money to complete the film? No," he wrote.

Vishal has also announced that he will be directing this film. "I decided to not abandon this project. I’ll go ahead and direct the film myself and give it my best. I’ll make sure this film meets the expectations of everyone. Seeking your wishes for my directorial debut and hoping to do the best as a director,” reads the rest of his letter.

He also unveiled the first look from the film. The actor is seen wearing a khaki trench coat and tipping his hat forward. London's Big Ben tower is seen in the background.

Thupparivalan 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster film released in 2017. The film went on floors last year in Bristol and the team was camped in London for a 40-day schedule where a major portion of the film was shot along with some action sequences. The film marks the return of Vishal as detective Kaniyan Poogundran with his partner Manohar, played by Prasanna.

Thupparivaalan 2 an investigative drama with a Sherlockian style of narrative, also stars Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman. The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja.

(Content provided by Digital Native)