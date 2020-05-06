Thunderstorms predicted for both Andhra and Telangana for next 5 days

Apart from this, Andhra is also bracing for a cyclone.

Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for both the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next five days. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40kmph at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra places (NCAP), including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Yanam, possibly upto the morning of May 11.

As per the Amaravati Meteorology centre's official note, "A cyclonic circulation extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level lies over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood."

It further stated that the trough or the wind discontinuity from east Bihar to south Tamil Nadu now runs from the above cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level.

“This means that due to trough discontinuity, rain or the weather activity would remain discontinued, which means there would be rain activity only at certain parts throughout the stretch from East Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu. This stretch includes Telangana and Rayalaseema as well,” an official told TNM.

The IMD note added that the low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has become less marked, which means the cyclonic activity has reduced. However, a cyclonic circulation is still continuing over the same region, the IMD note added.

When it comes to Telangana, IMD warned that there chances of hail storm as well in parts of the state.

According to the IMD warning, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph (are) very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana."

And on Wednesday evening, high temperatures, upto 44 degree Celsius, were recorded in parts of the Telangana state. The same came down towards the evening.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Bella of Nizamabad with 44.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.2 degrees Celsius in Kollur of Kamareddy district.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius and a minimum of 27.6 degree Celsius. However, towards evening, there was light rain reported in parts of the state, including Hyderabad city as well.