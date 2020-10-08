Thrissur police arrest two more in the murder of CPI(M) worker

Three of the accused have been arrested so far for the murder of 26-year old Sanoop who was allegedly killed on Sunday night.

news Crime

The police has arrested two more accused in the murder of a young CPI(M) leader in Thrissur district of Kerala. The arrested have been identified as Sujay and Suneesh. They were arrested from Velur near Thandilam in the district on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) TS Sinoj, Kunnamkulam identified the arrested persons as Sujay Kumar and Suneesh. Both of the accused are hailing from Eyyal in Chittilangad.

So far three people have arrested in the case. According to Malayalam news portals the police collected evidence from Puthukulam near Chittilnagad where the prime accused Nandan allegedly went to wash his hands after committing the crime.

The murder took place on Sunday at 10.30 pm near Chittilangad near Erumapatty. Sanoop was reportedly hit with an iron rod on the back of his head and was stabbed with a cleaver both of which will be presented for evidence collection on Thursday. The police however were unavailable for comment.

Sanoop, 26, was the branch secretary of the CPI(M) of the Puthussery Colony Branch in Thrissur. Nandan, the prime accused in the case, had been arrested on Tuesday. Three of the accused are natives of Erumapatty. Sanoop along with three of his party associates visited Chittilangad on Sunday night. Abhijeet, Vibhoot and Jitin who are also active CPI(M) workers had gone to Chittilangad along with him.

The visit was to meet a friend who reportedly had differences with the BJP workers in the local area. The discussion over it heated up and even turned violent that claimed the life of Sanoop who died on the spot. According to the First Information Report Nandan is the first accused in the crime.

“They tried to escape when things got violent; Sanoop ran into a by-lane while others ran through the main road. Sanoop didn’t know the road thoroughly and he couldn’t escape. He was hit on the head from behind, there was blood spilt on the road he escaped from,” Anoop, MP, a party colleague of Sanoop told TNM.