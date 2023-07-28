Thrissur: Doctor and his wife booked for assaulting nurses, harassing them

On Friday, July 28, nurses in Thrissur took to the streets in a protest march, demanding the arrest of the managing director of a private hospital for allegedly assaulting staff nurses. The United Nurses Association (UNA) organised the march, which began at Thrissur West Fort Hospital and culminated at the district collectorate, urging authorities to take action against the accused. While an FIR has been registered by the Thrissur West police, the arrest of the hospital's managing director and his wife, who is also involved, is yet to be made.

Dr Aloke VR, managing director of Nyle Hospital in Thrissur, had allegedly assaulted staff nurses of the hospital, including one nurse who was seven months pregnant, during a conciliation meeting held at the labour office. According to Aswathy, one of the nurses who was attacked, the issue started in May of this year. “We had a lot of pending dues and we were being paid a very low salary of Rs 7000 to Rs 12000, which was the basic wage in 2013. We were also not given any benefits nor our certificates so that we could join another hospital. In May, nearly 30 of us joined the UNA, so that we can get our benefits and our certificates,” she said.

She further alleged that Dr Aloke, irked by the fact that the nurses had joined UNA and demanded their benefits, mentally harassed them. “He used to curse us saying our children will die of cancer and our husbands will die. He subjected us to mental harassment on a daily basis,” she added.

The nurses then approached the District Labour Office demanding their benefits, and seven meetings were conducted by the Labour Officials. Meanwhile, managing directors of the hospital Dr Aloke and his wife Jitha Aloke retrenched six paramedical staff members without giving them any reason or written orders. The nurses once again approached the labour office, where another conciliation meeting was held on Thursday, July 27.

“During the meeting, we informed him that what he did was wrong and the labour officer told him that it was against the statute. He suddenly got angry and started attacking those standing nearby. This includes a seven month pregnant nurse. She was taken to the district government hospital, where she is under treatment,” said state president of UNA Shoby Joseph.

Aswathy adds that at least 6 nurses were assaulted and they were under treatment. “He kicked the pregnant woman nurse Lakshmi, and attacked her with his hands. She almost fell down, but we caught her. He caught my hair and hit my head on the wall. And he pushed away some other nurses and hurled casteist abuses against one of us,” she said.

Lakshmi, speaking to ReporterLive, said that the problem started as soon as they became members of UNA, but it became serious when he terminated the six people without any reason. “I didn’t even know what was happening. Within a few seconds, he attacked us,” she said. Meanwhile, OnManorama reported that the doctor has refuted the allegations and further alleged that he was attacked by the nurses.

Thrissur West police told TNM that cases have been registered against both the parties under relevant sections, based on their complaints.