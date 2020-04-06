Three TN men die after consuming varnish with water as substitute for alcohol

This is the second incident in the state since the lockdown in which men have died due to suspected alcohol withdrawal.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In yet another case of suspected alcohol withdrawal, three men died in Chengalpattu after consuming varnish mixed with water due to non-availability of alcohol.

According to a report, the incident happened on Sunday. Sivashankar (33), Pradeep (25) and Sivaraman (25) were reportedly habitual drinkers. While Sivashankar and Pradeep lived in the Chengalpattu Railway staff quarters since they worked as Pointsmen in Southern Railway, Sivaraman was a car driver.

On Sunday morning, the trio was not able to procure alcohol since the state-owned TASMAC liquor shops are closed due to the lockdown. Hence they decided to mix varnish with water as a substitute for liquor and consume it. As soon as they drank the mix, they vomited and fainted on the spot. While Sivaraman died immediately, the other two were rushed to the government hospital in Chengalpattu where they also succumbed. Chengalpattu town police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

This is the second case of suspected alcohol withdrawal in Tamil Nadu that has resulted in the death of people. On Friday, three men in Pudukottai district had mixed after-shave lotion with cold drinks and consumed it since they did not have stock of alcohol with them. While two of the three men died immediately after being admitted in the hospital, the third man succumbed to internal injuries on Saturday night.

Tamil Nadu’s TASMAC outlets, which enjoy a monopoly in the sale of alcohol in the state, have been shut since March 25 due to a statewide and nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in mind those who might experience alcohol withdrawal symptoms due to the shutdown, the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) had issued a set of guidelines to the medical officers in the state. These guidelines provided the medical officers with the necessary protocol to be followed while assessing and treating those who are showing up with symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.

Helpline numbers:

Kerala: DISHA - 1056, 0471 2552056

Telangana State Mental Health Authority: 040- 23814441, 040 23814442