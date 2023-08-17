Three techies die near Chennai after car falls into canal

The three of them had gone to their native places over the extended weekend and were supposed to return to work on Wednesday.

In a devastating incident during the early hours of Wednesday, three software engineers lost their lives when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a canal near Madurantakam on the Chennai-Trichy highway. The victims have been identified as S Kathiravan (30), Nandakumar (55), and R Karthick (37). According to the Times of India, the unfortunate accident occurred when S Kathiravan, the driver of the vehicle, seemingly lost control and collided with the bridge's parapet. The impact caused the car to plummet into the canal, resulting in the tragic demise of all three occupants.

The three men, who were software engineers in Chennai, died on the spot. They were returning from Ramanathapuram when the accident occurred. After hearing the noises, residents near the site of the accident rushed to the spot and informed the police. TOI reported that a team of Madurantakam police and a team from the fire and rescue services arrived at the accident spot and pulled out the bodies of the deceased men. The bodies were then sent to a government hospital in Chengalpattu for a post mortem.

According to TOI, the police who registered the case believe that Kathiravan might have fallen asleep while driving and lost control of the car. The three of them had gone to their native places over the extended weekend and were supposed to return to work on Wednesday. The police also revealed that the three engineers had been taking turns driving throughout the night, presumably to cover the considerable distance without halting for rest breaks.