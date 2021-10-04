Three students in Tamil Nadu dismissed for making fun of visually impaired teacher

The incident happened at a public school in Rashipuram in Namakkal district and came to light as a video of the incident went viral.

news Education

A government school in Tamil Nadu rusticated three of its Class 9 students for making fun of a visually impaired teacher in class. The decision was made after consulting the Parents Teachers Association of the school located in Rashipuram in Namakkal district. A video which went viral on social media saw three students dancing in the middle of the class in front of the history teacher, who is visually impaired.

The students were also aimlessly found walking around the teacher who did not realise that he was being made fun of and continued with the class. As the teacher was unaware of what was happening before him, the three students shot a video and posted it on social media which went viral. It was following this that the school authorities summoned the three students and issued transfer certificates to them.

The school decided to issue transfer certificates to the students after being informed about the incident and after watching the video. Speaking to reporters, the District Education Officer of Rashipuram said that the school authorities were shocked after watching the video and decided to pass a reposition to issue transfer certificates to the three students responsible for the mischief. They also said that it was very unfortunate that the students behaved in such a manner.

The incident took place at the Puduchhatram higher secondary school in Namakkal on Friday, October 1. The visually impaired teacher, on getting to know about the mischief, brought it to the attention of the headmaster and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) members. Although the students have been issued transfer certificates, the school has also taken steps to enroll them in other government schools in the neighbourhood.