Three shutters of Kerala’s Malankara dam opened as water level increases

Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project officials have said that more shutters of the dam will be opened if the water level continues to rise.

Shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki district of Kerala were opened on Sunday morning, as the water level increased. Three shutters of the dam were opened 20 centimetres each at 6 am.

As on Sunday, the water level in the reservoir was 41.5 metres, while the Full Reservoir Limit (FRL) is 42.00 metres. The dam has a total of six shutters.

As per the official release from Idukki District Administration, the water level in the reservoir has been increasing as the summer rains have gained strength in Kerala and also the power generation at Moolamattom Power House has been increased. The water released from the Moolamattom Power House following the power generation flows to the Malankara dam’s reservoir.

On Saturday, Idukki District Collector H Dineshan had taken to Facebook to announce that the dam’s shutters will be opened at the prescribed time, as the water level was increasing in the reservoir. The Collector had also asked those people living on the banks of Thodupuzha river, Muvattupuzha river and their tributaries to be cautious.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has also asked people living on the banks of the rivers to be cautious as there will be an increased flow in the water bodies. Muvattupuzha river flows through Ernakulam district.

“Apart from the water flow from the Moolamattom Power House, the water flow in the rivers and canals of the catchment area of the dam has also increased. If the water level in the reservoir increases further, more shutters will be opened,” said Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project officials.

Yellow warning in Kerala districts

With the summer rains gaining strength in the state, parts of Kerala districts have been receiving disrupted heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Predicting isolated heavy rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow colour code warning for eight districts on Sunday and for nine districts on Monday. A yellow colour code warning implies that the district administrations of the particular regions stay updated on the weather conditions.

The yellow warning has been declared for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad, for Sunday. On Monday, in addition to the above districts, a yellow warning has been issued for Malappuram district as well.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

