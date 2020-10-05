Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Medicine 2020 for discovery of Hepatitis C virus

Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice have won the Nobel for their decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis.

news Nobel Prize

Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology 2020 on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. “Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice made seminal discoveries that led to the identification of a novel virus, Hepatitis C virus,” the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said in a statement.

“Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward, but the majority of blood-borne hepatitis cases remained unexplained. The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives,” it added.

The head of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann, announced the winners in Stockholm.

Liver inflammation, or hepatitis, a combination of the Greek words for liver and inflammation, is mainly caused by viral infections, although alcohol abuse, environmental toxins and autoimmune disease are also important causes.

Alter’s methodical investigations defined a new, distinct form of chronic viral hepatitis which came to be known as ‘non A, non B’ type of hepatitis. Michael Houghton, working for the pharmaceutical firm Chiron, undertook the arduous work needed to isolate the genetic sequence of the virus and after further work, it was named Hepatitis C virus. Charles M Rice, a researcher at Washington University in St. Louis, along with other groups working with RNA viruses, noted a previously uncharacterized region in the end of the Hepatitis C virus genome that they suspected could be important for virus replication.

“Thanks to their discovery, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health. Their discovery also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at hepatitis C. For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating Hepatitis C virus from the world population. To achieve this goal, international efforts facilitating blood testing and making antiviral drugs available across the globe will be required,’ the statement from the Nobel Committee said.

The World Health Organisation estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (over 1,118,000), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The medicine prize carried particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world.

The award is the first of six prizes being announced through October 12. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.