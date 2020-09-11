Three priests found murdered in 12th century temple in Karnataka’s Mandya

The police suspect that thieves, who stole cash from the money boxes, murdered the priests.

Three temple priests were brutally murdered in their sleep late on Thursday night in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Early on Friday morning, residents of Guttalu located in the outskirts of Mandya city, walked into the Sri Arkeshwara Swamy Temple and found the three priests lying in a pool of blood. Built in the 12th century during the time of the Cholas, the temple is renowned across the state and is revered by many in the district and across the state.

Speaking to TNM, Mandya SP K Parashuram said that Ganesh (55), Prakash (58) and Anand (40), were priests at the Arkeshwara Swamy Temple. They were also guardians of the temple and would sleep inside the temple at night.

When the local residents passing by early in the morning noticed that the temple’s gates were open at such an early hour, they decided to visit the temple. “The temple priests are very punctual in opening and closing the gates on the stipulated timings. So the locals wanted to find out why. But they found blood flowing down the steps where the seating area is and saw the bodies lying in a huge pool of blood,” SP Parashuram said.

The priests' heads were allegedly smashed with boulders. The police suspect that thieves entered the temple and made away with the cash in the money boxes (hundi). “Prima facie, it appears as if the crime was committed by more than one person. The priests were asleep when boulders were smashed on their heads,” an investigating officer said.

The money boxes which are usually kept inside the temple were opened and found lying outside. While currency notes were missing, coins were found scattered on the ground. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple was also raided. The Mandya East Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified suspects.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has promised compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased priests. “It is disturbing to learn that three priests at the Arkeshwara Swamy Temple in Mandya were brutally murdered and the hundis were raided by thugs. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families. We will initiate a probe and immediately bring the miscreants to book,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

