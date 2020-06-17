Three persons held in Hyderabad for alleged involvement in 26 burglaries since Jan

The two men and a woman would target isolated houses and colonies on the outskirts of Hyderabad city.

news Crime

Three persons including a woman allegedly involved in 26 instances of burglary across the city this year alone, were nabbed by the Rachakonda police in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ponnala Shiva Shankar aged 37, Indla Soma Shiva Shankar aged 35 and Ambala Nagamani aged 40. All are residents of Secunderabad.

Police nabbed Ponnala and Soma Shiva who were travelling on a bike, as part of a routine check from Thorrur crossroads and upon questioning found that the two men were known burglars who were released from jail in December 2019. Both men were taken for questioning upon suspicion and it was found that they were doing a recce for their next burglary attempt, police said in a statement to media.

The investigation found a total of Rs 21 lakh worth of valuables including 28.5 tola gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver, all allegedly stolen from homes since the two were released in December.

Police said Ponnala and Soma Shiva met while serving their sentences in jail. After release, they resided at Parsigutta along with Nagamani and started burglary again.

Both men used to target isolated colonies around the ORR outskirts. They used to conduct reconnaissance in isolated colonies on a stolen bike in the evening hours. After reconnaissance, they would sleep somewhere nearby and wake up to carry out the burglary with the help of mobile alarm at 1 am.

Nagamani, in a few burglary instances, has helped the two men by standing guard and later helped them sell the stolen goods.

Shiva is a known offender with 35 offences registered against him from 2005 till 2019. Soma Shiva, on the other hand, was booked for seven offences since 2002.

The two men since January had burgled houses under Hayathnagar, Pahadishareef Vanasthalipuram, Adibatla, Ghatkesar, Choutuppal, Bhongir Town, Jawaharnagar, Medipally, Musheerabad police limits and houses under Laxmidevpally police limits in Bhadradri Kottegudem district, police added.