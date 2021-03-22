Three new COVID-19 clusters identified in Bengaluru in two days, 14 active clusters now

Three COVID-19 care centres in Bengaluru will be re-opened by the government owing to the increasing cases.

Three more COVID-19 containment zones were reported in Bengaluru. This takes the total number of COVID-19 clusters in the city to 14.

On Friday, two new clusters were identified as per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) protocols. Out of the two clusters, one in the west zone at Vyalikaval had a total of five cases and the other was in Spandix apartment in the east zone in the city which had seven cases.

One more COVID-19 containment zone was identified in Shobha Apartment on Saturday in the Dasarahalli zone of BBMP.

The past week saw an increase in the cases being reported daily in Bengaluru. On Tuesday the number of cases reported was 710 and the number of cases increased to 786 on Wednesday. Further, 925 cases were reported on Thursday while 1037 and 1186 cases were reported on Friday and Saturday.

BBMP had identified three COVID-19 clusters on March 18 in wake of a sudden spurt in cases. The first cluster which was reported on Thursday was Govardhan Residency in Vidyaranyapura (Ward no 9) where the first patient developed symptoms a week after returning from Kerala on March 1 and was tested positive on March 8. Subsequently, seven residents of the building tested positive for the virus. Violating the quarantine norms, a family residing in the apartment had however visited ISKCON temple and later tested positive.

The second cluster was identified in the same locality where a family tested positive after attending a marriage. The third cluster was identified in Chikkabommasandra of Yelahanka where four more persons tested positive on Thursday after two more persons were found to have been infected on Wednesday.