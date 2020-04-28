Three months after inauguration, cracks appear on Mangaluru’s Pumpwell flyover

The cracks developed on the gutter of the flyover after unseasonal rains in Mangaluru last week.

news Infrastructure

The newly built flyover at Pumpwell in Mangaluru has developed hairline cracks just three months after it was thrown open to the public in a grand ceremony on January 31.

The cracks developed on the gutter of the flyover after unseasonal rains in Mangaluru last week.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated that there was no structural damage on the flyover. Officials connected to NHAI attempted to play down the incident.

NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan told The Hindu that strengthening of the embankment, protection walls and flyover ramps was stopped after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was put in place. According to him, this had led to rain-cuts on some places on the embankment of ramps on both sides of the flyover.

He added that NHAI had taken permission from the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner on Friday to carry out works on the flyover. The concessionnaire, Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd.,which built the flyover, began works on Monday.

Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza visited the spot and inspected the cracks that appeared on the flyover. He criticised the BJP for celebrating the completion of the flyover earlier in the year, Deccan Herald reported.

The letter of approval for construction of the flyover was granted in 2009 but the flyover was inaugurated amid much fanfare by BJP leaders only in January 2020, more than 11 years later. The incomplete flyover, which was for long an eyesore in the city's infrastructure, was a source of conflict between the Congress and the BJP.

In the last two years, the Congress and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had mockingly celebrated by inaugurating the incomplete flyover wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Read: After delay of over 10 years, Pumpwell flyover inaugurated in Mangaluru