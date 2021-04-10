Three minor sisters go missing in Hyderabad, police launch search

The Vanasthalipuram police say the girls left home by their own choice but have registered a kidnapping case as all three girls are minor.

news Missing case

Three teenaged sisters have been reported missing from their home in the Vanasthalipuram locality of Hyderabad, since Friday night. According to police officials of the Vanasthalipuram police station, the three missing girls - Mirjan Ayesha (17), Mirjan Asma Baig (15) and Mirjan Abez Baig (14) live with their parents in the Pragatinagar area of Vanasthalipuram. Police have registered a kidnapping case and have begun an investigation.

CCTV footage shared by the police shows the three girls hurriedly walking. “The girls left the home by their own choice and the parents have made a formal complaint. Since they are minor girls we are treating it as a case of kidnapping,” said the Vanasthalipuram station House inspector to TNM, “We are going through CCTV footage and are confident that we will trace them soon,” he added.

A police complaint was filed on Saturday by the mother Mohammed Nasreen and father Mohammed Mirjan Anwar. Police say the three girls allegedly entered into an argument with their mother over some trivial matter. On waking up on Saturday morning, the parents noticed that their daughters were missing. When their attempts to locate the three girls failed, the parents approached the police.

Family members fear that the girls may have been kidnapped by someone in the locality. The police have registered a complaint and are checking video footage of CCTV cameras used for monitoring the area.

Earlier in October 2020, a 16-year-old girl went missing for four days. The teenager had stepped out for a walk after an argument with her father over using her mobile phone. Her family had launched a desperate social media campaign to search for her. However, it turned out the girl was barely a few meters away from her home hiding among the bushes. At the time of leaving the girl did not have her phone or her wallet with her.

(With IANS Inputs)