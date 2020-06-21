Three minor boys booked for alleged sexual assault on 11-year-old girl in Coimbatore

news Crime

The Coimbatore police booked three minor boys on Saturday for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl from their neighbourhood. While two of them have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the third minor is absconding.

Coimbatore Commissioner Sumit Saran told TNM that efforts are underway to track the third minor. He also said that all three boys are aged between 16 and 17. One of the minors in conflict with law is the son of the girlâ€™s landlord.

According to reports, the 11-year-old survivor lives with her father in a rented accommodation in Coimbatore after her mother passed away. When the father went to work, she would go to the landlord's residence on the ground floor to watch television.

During one such visit, the adults in the house were reportedly not present and the landlord's son and another boy were allegedly watching some obscene videos on the phone. The Times of India reported that the boys forced the survivor to watch these videos as well but she managed to escape.

The boys, however, followed her to her residence where nobody was present. They then allegedly sexually assaulted her and even called the third accused to join them. This reportedly continued for a week.

Even though the boys had threatened her, the girl managed to later reveal details about the crime, said the police commissioner.

According to reports, the girl developed a stomach pain following which she was taken to a doctor for examination, during which she revealed the details of the horrific sexual assault.

Following this, the police registered a case. The three boys have been booked under sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.