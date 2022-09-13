Three medical students feared washed away in lake near Bengaluru, search on

The students of Dayananda Sagar medical college have been missing since noon on September 12, and are suspected to have gone to Mavattur lake near Kanakapura for a swim.

The Fire Force and Emergency Services personnel have launched a search to locate three medical students who are suspected to be washed away in a lake near Bengaluru. According to police, the students are suspected to be washed away in Mavattur lake near Kanakapura. Sachin (26), Javed Ahmad Mulla (26) and Niranjan (26) are students of the Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district. Their friends told police that the trio had left the college campus on Monday, September 12 at noon and did not return. The students are suspected to have gone to Mavattur lake and washed away while swimming.

Following the missing complaint, the police found the bike of one of the students near Mavattur lake. Mavattur police have lodged a case in connection with the case. The lake is filled to its maximum capacity and overflowing owing to heavy rains. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified operations to remove encroachments in flood-affected regions even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there is no question of any disparity in the drive. Talking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said eviction notices have been served on those who have built the buildings or houses on rajakaluve (stormwater channel), causing problems in the free flow of water or closing it totally, to clear them. He said the recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and workers but also the common people as houses in low-lying areas too faced problems. The work on removal of all encroachments will be completed, he said.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that directions have been given for authorities to clear 600 structures which have encroached on the stormwater drains in Bengaluru. The operation has been intensified in the Mahadevapura zone which houses major IT and BT companies and was among the worst-affected areas during the recent heavy rains. Notice has been served to more than 15 owners of villas located on the Rainbow Drive Layout, which were severely flooded. Residents had to be evacuated in boats and tractors from the layout.