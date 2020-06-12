Three lawyers quit as Andhra govt pleaders in HC after series of setbacks

It was not clear if they resigned on their own or the government asked them to put in their papers.

Three lawyers resigned as Andhra Pradesh government pleaders in the state High Court on Thursday and their replacements were also announced.



Penumaka Venkat Rao, Gaddam Satish Babu and Habeen Sheik submitted their resignations. It was not clear if they resigned on their own or the government asked them to put in their papers.



Their resignations came in the wake of a series of setbacks faced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy state government in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.



There has been criticism of the legal team of the government for failing to effectively defend the government's action on various issues.



Meanwhile, the government appointed Sumathi, Vaddiboyana Sujatha and Kiran Tirumalasetti as the new government pleaders in the high court.



According to a Government Order, they were appointed in consultation with the Advocate General.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will commence on June 16.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has summoned the session at 10 am on June 16, as per a notification issued by the Legislature Secretary on Thursday.

The notification was issued after the state government took a decision to convene the Assembly session for presenting the state budget for 2020-21.

The session will begin with the Governor's address. The House will adjourn after his address and the Business Advisory Committee will then meet to decide the duration of the session, issues to be discussed and other details.

The YSRCP government had tabled vote-on-account budget in March. The convening of a full-fledged budget session was delayed due to COVID-19 situation.

This will be the second budget of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government since it assumed office in May last year. The first budget was tabled in July last year.

