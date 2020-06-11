Andhra's Kurnool district has highest number of COVID-19 cases: District-wise data

Only three districts – Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam – have reported less than 100 cases.

The districts of Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh continue to report the most number of local COVID-19 cases in the state. Out of the total 4,261 local cases of coronavirus as of 10 am on Thursday, Kurnool district alone accounts for 849, followed by Krishna district at 632, and Guntur at 584.

Many districts have reported over 300 cases each, like Anantapur (366), Nellore (362), Chittoor (331) and East Godavari (301). While Kadapa has reported 213 cases of COVID-19, West Godavari has reported 256 cases. Visakhapatnam district has reported 182.

Three districts have reported less than 100 cases, which include Prakasam (97) and the northern-most districts of Vizianagaram (54) and Srikakulam (34). Out of the total 4,261 local cases reported, 2,540 people have recovered, while 1,641 are undergoing treatment. 80 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in Andhra.

While Kurnool and Guntur reported a high number of cases earlier, as many from the districts had travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi, Krishna district's spike in cases is mainly attributed to Vijayawada city, which has several commercial areas with constant business activity.

On June 9, Krishna District Collector had said that containment zones were set up in 42 of the total 64 wards that come under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), as authorities were worried over the spread of COVID-19 in the city since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

"All activities which are permitted previously shall be restricted under the ambit of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005. Strict perimeter control shall be under enforcement in the core area while restricted movements will be allowed inside the buffer area," the order by the Collector stated.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the state reported 182 cases, of which 135 were local ones. Including foreign returnees and migrants, the state's total tally of COVID-19 is 5,429.

Andhra Pradesh has tested 5,09,150 samples so far and there are 396 hot spots identified in the state out of which 189 are in urban areas while 207 are in rural areas.

