Three killed in heavy rains in Bengaluru, IMD issues orange warning

The IMD issued an orange warning for 10 districts including Bengaluru and a yellow warning for eight districts.

At least three people have died as incessant rain lashed Karnataka in the last 48 hours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and a downpour across many districts of the state from Sunday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 22. The three deaths were reported from Bengaluru. 24-year-old Mithun Kumar, a civil engineer, was washed away in an overflowing storm water drain in KR Puram locality while trying to pull his bike stuck under a collapsed compound wall. His body was recovered after an extensive search by four teams on Saturday.

V Muniyamma, an elderly lady, died due to a wall collapse in Mahadevapura. Prajwal, an M Tech student, died as his car plunged into an overflowing lake in Magadi town, around 50 km from Bengaluru city.

The city is expected to witness heavy rains and thundershowers over the next three days. The IMD issued an orange warning for 10 districts for June 19, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Ramnagar, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru. A yellow warning is in place for Bellary, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamrajanagar and Tumakuru. These districts are likely to witness heavy rains till June 22.

The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon is now active over interior Karnataka, however, it was weak over coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka and at many places over interior Karnataka, the IMD has said. Most of Bengaluru city received light to moderate thundershowers, while North and North-East parts of the city received heavy showers on Saturday night, leading to the damage of hundreds of vehicles. Many residential localities have been inundated with floodwater. Cars and bikes floated in the muddy waters in Mahadevapura and Whitefield localities.

Over the next 48 hours, Bengaluru will witness a generally cloudy sky. The IMD has said that a few spells of rain and thundershowers are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28ºC and 21ºC, respectively.