Three Karnataka cops suspended for celebratory firing to welcome Union Minister

The video footage showed former minister Babaurao Chinchansur holding the rifle and encouraging the crowd to fire gunshots.

news Crime

Three police constables have been suspended in the case where BJP supporters shot firearms into the air to welcome Bhagwanth Khuba, the Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers. Yadgir Superintendent of Police (SP) Vedmurthy ordered the suspension of Veeresh, Santhosh and Mehboob, all police constables attached to the Yadgir (rural) police station, on Thursday, August 19. The police personnel were suspended for not taking any action, as they were present at the spot when the gunshots were fired.

The photographs and video footage of the incident showed former minister Babaurao Chinchansur holding the rifle and encouraging the crowd to fire gunshots. However, he has not been called for the investigations so far. Former Minister and current BJP MLA Raju Gowda and BJP MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal were also present to welcome Khuba to the 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' at Yaragol village on August 18.

The police earlier had taken four persons into custody for firing gunshots. They had revealed that former Minister Chinchansur had invited them and encouraged them to fire into the air to welcome Union Minister Khuba, according to police sources.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and urged action against the culprits. "Such acts symbolise the culture of domination," he said. The police continue to ignore the involvement of ruling BJP leaders and initiate action against police constables and local people.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that it is a tradition in the village and what needs to be looked at is the intention. “When I asked about this, it was said that they have this tradition. Even in Malnad, they used to shoot guns into the air for events like marriages. The intention is important here,” he said.

He, however, said that such acts shouldn’t have happened, adding that he has given instructions to not repeat it as it could be dangerous and lead to death.