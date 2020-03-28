Three family members of Uttara Kannada man with COVID-19 test positive

The man reached Mumbai from Dubai on March 18 and subsequently traveled to Uttara Kannada by train.

The family of a 65-year-old man from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, who returned to India from Dubai on March 18, have tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday.

The state’s Health Department said that the wife of the man, a 54-year-old woman, his two daughters aged 28 and 23 years have COVID-19. The man had traveled to Dubai and had landed at the airport in Mumbai on March 18. He later boarded a train from Mumbai to Uttara Kannada district and was under home isolation. He was tested positive for coronavirus infection on March 24. At the time of writing, the Health Department had not mentioned the train number, in which the 65-year-old man traveled.

All the four family members are admitted to a hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

On Saturday the Karnataka Health Department announced 10 more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s total number of positive cases to 74.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state are three. The first was a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who died on March 10 and was tested positive on March 12. The second death was reported in Bengaluru after a 75-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh passed away in Bengaluru. She too was tested positive after her death. The third was a 65-year-old man from Tumakuru with no travel history abroad. He died on Friday morning. His test results came back positive after his death.

The entire state is under a lockdown till April 15. Essential services are currently available and ecommerce websites like Big Basket, Amazon and food delivery apps like Swiggy and Dunzo are allowed contact-less delivery. Schools and colleges have been shut and all offices have been asked to ensure their employees work from home. The Centre has announced a Rs 15,000 crore healthcare package to help fight the disease in India, while the state has approved Rs 200 crore for the same.