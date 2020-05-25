Three employees at Hyundai Motors plant in Chennai test positive for coronavirus

The workers tested positive at a time the Tamil Nadu government permitted the functioning of 17 industrial estates in Chennai.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Three employees of a Hyundai manufacturing unit at Irungattukottai in Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by Hyundai Motors India, three employees of Hyundai Motors plant in Chennai started showing symptoms for COVID-19 in the first week of the operation of the plant. The authorities immediately directed the three employees to meet the medical expert team for a health evaluation. Based on the instructions of the medical team, the employees who underwent testing for COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus, it said.

The statement said, "All the 3 employees are recovering fast towards normalcy and as per the safety protocol essential information was shared with district health authorities." The authorities are taking the necessary measures for contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitization.

The Hyundai Motors plant began its operation on May 8 as part of the government's objective of 'promoting economic revival in India'.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government provided the nod for opening 17 industrial estates in Chennai with 25% workforce, said a report published in The New Indian Express. The industries in places including Ambattur and Guindy are set to begin their operations from Monday. The safety guidelines including thermal check and social distancing should be followed compulsorily.

If symptoms are seen among even one of the employees the company should not permit the individual to work in the unit. Also, workers from containment zones of Greater Chennai Corporation should not be allowed to work, the report said. The state government has issued separate standard operating procedures for the industrial estates.

Tamil Nadu crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday by recording 765 new positive COVID-19 cases. Among the 765 cases, 47 cases are imported cases while the rest are local cases. Chennai recorded 587 cases with 10,576 total numbers of cases. The health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare department said that the state recorded 8 deaths on Sunday.