Three electrocuted in Telangana while installing loudspeaker at temple

The incident occurred in Mahabubabad district when they were installing a loudspeaker at a local temple.

news Accident

Three persons died of electrocution in Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, June 21, police said. The incident occurred in Andanalapadu village of Dornakal mandal of the district when they were installing a loudspeaker at a local temple. The deceased were identified as Subba Rao (67), Mastan Rao (57) and Venkaiah (55).

The trio were fitting a loudspeaker to a pole close to a tree. Eye witnesses said they were electrocuted after touching an iron rod which had come into contact with an electric wire.

Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod has expressed shock and grief over the incident. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The minister spoke to officials to get details of the incident and assured the families of the deceased that the government will extend all possible help.

In the last week of May, three people had died of electrocution while five others were injured as they were pulling an iron chariot, which touched a power line. The incident took place at Kethepally village in Nalgonda district.

A similar incident took place earlier in April, when a temple chariot came into contact with a high tension wire, killing 11 people due to electrocution. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown off it in the impact. Three children were among those killed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took note of the incident and expressed his condolences, besides announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families.

