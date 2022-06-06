Three die in Karnataka after drinking contaminated water, CM announces ex-gratia

The incident was reported from the district on May 29 and as many as 62 persons have been hospitalised after they drank the contaminated water.

Three people died after drinking contaminated water in Karnatakaâ€™s Raichur district, following which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, June 6, ordered a probe into the issue. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, under the Chief Ministerâ€™s relief fund. Sources told PTI that several people, including children, have been hospitalised in Raichur after consuming water that was contaminated.

"The government has taken the three deaths in Raichur seriously, which were caused due to drinking contaminated water. I have asked the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board's Chief Engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry about the reasons. Some are blaming it on the damaged pipeline due to rains. But we are getting a technical report," CM Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Deputy Commissioner of the district has been asked to get water samples from all wards in Raichur city tested, and get the necessary certification regarding the safety of the drinking water. "A police inquiry will also be done by a team headed by DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), regarding any lapses on part of the officials, involving technical support and action will be taken against the guilty," he said.

On May 29, a woman died and 31 persons were admitted at hospital in Raichur complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. On May 31, the number of people who complained of illness due to the water rose to 62, and residents said that they had been receiving water from Rampuru reservoir. The Raichur region is known to be dry and arid, and often faces severe water crisis.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, two students have reportedly contracted the norovirus after consuming food from mid-day meals provided by their schools. The virus causes stomach-related illness, including vomiting, diarrhoea and other symptoms, and spreads through contaminated food and water. 42 students of a school in Vizhinjam of Kerala were admitted to hospitals after complaining of uneasiness. Of all those tested, two turned out to have contracted norovirus.

(With agency inputs)