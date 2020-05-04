Three die in car crash in Kerala, 5 grievously injured

The car reportedly lost control and crashed into a few buildings in Valakam, Ernakulam, on Sunday.

news Accident

In a horrific car accident on Sunday, three youth, including a budding actor in the Malayalam film industry, passed away. The incident took place at Mekkadambu in Ernakulam. Five others have sustained injuries.

The deceased persons have been identified as 30-year-old Basil George of Valakam, Valakam natives Nidhin (35) and Ashwin Joy (29). Actor Basil George had acted in the film Poovalliyum Kunjadum (2019).

The car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Desire, reportedly lost control and crashed into an electric post and then on to a few buildings at 9 pm on Sunday. The driver reportedly lost control after hitting the electric post and the car went on to crash into a shop, a residential unit and an under-construction building in Valakam.

According to reports, there were five passengers in the car. All five were rescued by the fire and rescue department. However, Basil, Nidhin and Ashwin Joy reportedly passed away even before they could be taken to the hospital.

Apart from the two other passengers in the car, three construction workers in the building, too, have sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Kolencherry Medical College hospital. The five injured have been identified as Litheesh, Sagar, Ramon Sheikh, Amar and Jaydeep.

A team comprising Muvattupuzha Station House office in now conducting an inquest into the death, an official from the Muvattupuzha station told TNM.

According to reports, the car was coming from Muvattupuzha to Kolenchery when the accident took place at Mekkadambu.

The car belongs to a man identified as Babu, owner of a business enterprise called Sneha Decorations. He is a Valakam native.