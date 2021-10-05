Three dead, many sick after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka's Vijayanagara

While district officials have confirmed the death of three persons due to contaminated water, another three persons are suspected of dying due to the same reason.

news Health

Vijayanagara district administration in Karnataka on Tuesday confirmed that three persons have died as a result of drinking contaminated water in Makarabbi village in Huvinahadagali taluk. As many as 200 people, who fell sick after drinking contaminated water, are being treated in hospitals. Over 50 people whose health condition turned critical have been shifted to various hospitals in Hubballi, Davanagere, Haveri, Ballari and other neighbouring towns.

According to news agency IANS, due to the installation of new pipelines to borewells, old pipes got damaged and sewage water got mixed up with drinking water.

Speaking with TNM, Dr Janardhan, District Health Officer, said two persons had initially died on September 23 due to gastroenteritis, according to their clinical diagnosis. Another person had died on October 1 due to the same condition. Since September 23, piped water supply in the village has been stopped. Water is being provided by tankers and a RO plant has also been established in the village. The death of three more persons is suspected due to the same reason. However, the DHO said it is yet to be clinically established if contaminated water is the reason.

According to IANS, Taluk Health Inspector Dr Vinod said that nine cases of vomiting and loose motions were reported first on August 26 and the patients were admitted to a nearby hospital. They responded to the treatment and recovered. A team of officers visited the village and collected three samples of water. Among these, two sample reports showed that the water is unfit to be used for drinking purposes. On September 23, cases of vomiting and loose motion were reported again. The district administration opened a temporary hospital at the village and two ambulances are stationed to shift the patients in case of emergency, he said.

Vijayanagara is Karnatakaâ€™s newest district, demarcated with a government notification on October 3. Earlier, it was part of Ballari district. The new district was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on October 3.