A case has been registered against six people from Thannithod in Pathanamthitta district for vandalising the house of a young woman in home quarantine. Three CPI(M) workers who were behind the attack were arrested on Wednesday while three others are absconding. The miscreants attacked the house alleging that the woman's father goes out of the house frequently violating quarantine rules.

After the woman filed a complaint about a threat message that was doing the rounds on WhatsApp in which the accused were instigating attacks against her father. Following her complaint, the accused in retaliation threw stones at the house, breaking window panes.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) has suspended the three members from the party.

The woman had given a complaint to the Chief Minister and to the police regarding the attack. During his press meet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had acknowledged the complaint. "It has come to my notice that the house of the girl was vandalized and her father was threatened by few. Action will be taken against them," CM said.

According to Thannithod police, various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage up to the amount of Rs 50) and section 506 (criminal intimidation) and charges for rioting were slapped in the accused.

Rajesh (46), Asokan (43) and Ajesh (46) have been arrested in the case. They were released on bail. Naveen, Jinson and Sanal, the other three accused are absconding.

"The woman's father didn't live with them. He lives in a separate building since his daughter is on medical isolation. Her sister is with her at home. Their father used to bring them food. To buy the food, he used to go out of the house. That was the reason the family was targeted, " Ayub Khan, Station House officer of Thannithod police station told TNM.

The woman who studies in Coimbatore had returned home recently and went to quarantine as instructed by the health department. Her father works as a cable TV operator.