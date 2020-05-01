Three children of a family in Kerala found dead in swamp, believed to have drowned

The children, all boys aged between four and six years old, were out playing when the tragic incident took place.

In an unfortunate incident, three children from a family in Kerala’s Kasaragod district drowned to their deaths in a swamp on Thursday. The children, all boys aged between four and six years old, were relatives and had been living in nearby houses.

The incident happened in Kasaragod’s Kanhangad on Thursday evening when the children were out playing. The children, four-year-old Muhammad Basheer, six-year-old Ajnas, and six-year-old Muhammad Mishab were found dead in a swamp located 100 metres away from their homes, reports Manorama News.

Police officials said that the preliminary probe reveals that the children died due to drowning.

Officials of Kanhangad police told TNM that the children had gone out to play on Thursday evening and when the children did not return home soon, each family believed that the boys could be playing at the other relatives’ houses.

However, upon learning that the boys were missing, the family members and residents in the area set out on a search to look for them. As per reports, at around 7 pm, they found the children lying dead in the swamp.

“It had been raining in the evening. When the families did not see the children, they thought they must have been in any one of the relatives' houses. But after dusk when they did not get back, the parents started to look around and found them lying still in the water in the muddy pond,” said the official.

Though the children were rushed to a private hospital in Kanhangad, the kids were declared brought dead.

The mortal remains of the children have been sent to Government Medical College Kannur at Pariyaram for post mortem. After the postmortem procedures, mortal remains will be handed over to the families.

