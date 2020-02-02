Three arrested in Kerala for spreading false information about Coronavirus

A total of 1,793 persons, who returned from Coronavirus-affected countries, are under observation.

news Coronavirus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that three people in the state have been arrested for spreading false information on social media about the Keralites who had returned home from Coronavirus-affected countries and are under observation.

The minister said that six others had forwarded the posts and the cyber cell was probing the matter.

There were strong warnings earlier from the government that strong action will be taken against those spreading false news. In the cases registered in Thrissur district, three men — Sabari, Shafi and Siraj — were nabbed. Sabari was arrested on Friday and let out on bail, while the other two were arrested on Saturday.

Minister KK Shailaja also said that every district in the state is preparing to fight the spread of Coronavirus after one case was confirmed in the state. In Thiruvananthapuram, treatment facilities have been arranged at the Medical College and the General Hospital. The preparations are being overseen by the district medical officer. The minister also said that the preparations are being done in association with the corporation, the municipalities and the panchayats.

Special arrangements have been made to examine those who come to the district through Thiruvananthapuram airport. Visitors from China staying at home-stays, hotels and resorts under the tourism industry will also be tested for Coronavirus.

Private hospitals will also cooperate in the preparations. Arrangements have also been made to take anyone who came from China and is showing symptoms of being infected to the hospitals.

Control rooms that will work 24 hours of the day has been opened in all district. Awareness about the disease is also being spread.

The Minister also added that the sample testing for nCoV at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha will be functional from February 2 onwards.

Coronavirus patient stable

The Kerala woman, a student of Wuhan University who tested positive for Coronavirus, is undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital and is stable.

"The health status of the student who tested positive for coronavirus remains satisfactory. The hospital authorities have confirmed that the health condition of all symptomatic persons under isolation in hospitals is stable,” a bulletin said.

A total of 1,793 persons who returned from Coronavirus-affected countries in the state are under observation. Of these, 1,723 people are under home quarantine while 70 are isolated in hospitals.

Ambulances on standby

The ‘108’ ambulance has been arranged to bring those doubted to be infected with Coronavirus from the airport to the concerned hospitals. Two ambulances have been deployed at the airport for 24 hours of the day. Once the persons suspected to be infected are dropped at the hospital, the ambulance will be made germ-free. The ambulance workers are also provided with protective equipment.

Medical College equipped

A Coronavirus clinic, 10 isolation rooms and an isolation ICU have been prepared at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alone. If more patients come, the number of isolation rooms would be increased. It is to contain the spread of the virus from those who come back from China that the Coronavirus clinic OP has been set up. The clinic operates at the lower floor of the KHRWS deluxe pay ward. A minimum of two hospitals with isolation facilities have been identified in each district.

Doctors and nurses and other staff who are trained to deal with the virus are in charge.

Those who show symptoms of being infected shall be treated with special care at the isolation ward. Others will be under examination at their home.

General Hospital preparations

A whole floor of the KHRWS pay ward at the General Hospital has been prepared to treat those infected with Coronavirus. A Coronavirus clinic that is open for 24 hours and 14 isolation rooms are ready. The staff have been provided with personal protective equipment and training.

No one suspected to be infected should go anywhere else but be under observation (in the hospital or home, as suggested by the doctor). For any doubts or service regarding the virus in the district, contact Medical College nodal medical officer Dr Aravind on 9447834808 or General Hospital nodal medical officer Dr PB Meenakumari on 9446705590.

(With inputs from PTI)