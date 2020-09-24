Three alleged Maoists gunned down in Telangana forest in encounter

The deceased are yet to be identified. Police said they recovered one pistol, one 8 mm rifle and other explosive materials from their possession.

Three alleged Maoists which included two women, were shot dead by police in an alleged encounter in Kothagudem Bhadradri district on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Chennapuram forest area in Cherla mandal. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Police said that they recovered one pistol, one 8 mm rifle and other explosive materials from their possession.

Besides the alleged encounter in Cherla, another “exchange of fire” took place in Palwancha mandal in the district, at around 1.45 pm, according to The Hindu.

While combing the forest area, Maoists allegedly opened fire on the police team, and after a brief exchange of fire, they escaped into the forest leaving one SBBL gun, kit bags, a solar plate and other materials at the spot, the report said.

Earlier this month, three other alleged Maoists were killed in separate incidents.

On September 7, two alleged Maoists were killed in the same Cherla forest area during an alleged confrontation between Maoists and police engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

The district police said that in view of the CPI (Maoist) party foundation celebration week which will conclude on September 27, Maoists had planned for destruction and had formed several action teams and groups and sent them to Chhattisgarh border. “We have reliable information that Maoists were planning to attack government assets and the police,” Bhadradri Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt said in an official press release.

He said that they received reliable reports on the movement of Maoists in Chennapuram and Manuguru forests, following which they were combing these areas.

Eight alleged Maoists have been killed in the state so far in four “exchanges of fire.”

Maoists have stepped up their activities in recent weeks to regroup themselves in Telangana, according to police.

The Telangana police have increased their vigilance in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy had already visited the Maoist-hit region of Asifabad district twice in quick succession during July and September.