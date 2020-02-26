Those inciting communal disharmony will face stringent action: Kerala Police chief

This warning comes against the backdrop of the communal violence in Delhi which has claimed 13 lives so far.

news Delhi Riots

In the wake of the Delhi riots, which has resulted in the death of 13 people as per latest reports, the Kerala Police has stated that stringent action will be taken against those inciting communal disharmony.

“Action will be taken against those who create or spread such messages through social media,” Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera said in a statement. The state police chief said that social media is under the keen observation of police and any direct or indirect messages aimed to create communal divisiveness should be avoided.

“The state is prepared to meet any emergency situation. The police force in every district is ready under the leadership of district police chiefs,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, the violence, which has been happening in northeast Delhi, continued into Tuesday night in some parts. About 200 people including 48 police officers have been injured in the violence. Visuals of brutal attacks by rioters have taken social media by storm. It is in this backdrop that Kerala Police has given a heads up to people in the state to stay away from spreading communally inciteful messages so as to prevent untoward incidents in the state.

Meanwhile, with violence escalating in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, who had planned to visit Kerala on Wednesday, has changed his schedule. It was earlier told that Amit Shah will be attending the commemoration of deceased RSS leader P Parameswaran in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reacting to the ongoing violence in Delhi, Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, said that it was a state-sponsored terrorism. “State sponsored terrorism has reached its peak in Delhi. The orchestrated Delhi riots are just another diversion tactic employed by Modi-Shah duo. Sinful silence from Amit Shah is adding oil to the fire,” Chennithala tweeted on Tuesday night.

Read:

Delhi riots: 'Shoot-at-sight' orders issued in parts of city, death toll climbs to 13