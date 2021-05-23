Those entering Karnataka need COVID-19 negative report: State Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai cited an order by the Union government for making a COVID-19 negative report mandatory for inter-state travellers.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka on Saturday made a negative COVID-19 report mandatory for inter-state travellers coming into the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the report will be checked at all entry points across borders and only people with the negative report will be allowed to enter the state.

Replying to a media question, Bommai said that the state was following the Union government's latest circular on this issue. "The Centre has directed us not to allow anyone inside the state other than having COVID-19 negative certificate. We are just following orders," he said.

Bommai added that the police strength at all check posts will be enhanced soon to meet this requirement. "The state has announced another round of two-week lockdown from May 24 to June 7. We need to break this chain by implementing COVID-19 safety protocols properly and adequately," the Minister said.

The state had earlier made a negative COVID-19 certificate mandatory for those from Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chandigarh in March 2021 before removing the rule earlier this month.

Karnataka, which announced a two-week lockdown on April 27, has since extended the lockdown twice, and the lockdown now will be in place till June 7. The state has reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in the lockdown and on Saturday, it recorded 31,183 COVID-19 cases in the state including 8,214 cases in the capital city of Bengaluru.

During the lockdown restrictions, essential stores are open from 6 am to 10 am and movement is limited to emergencies after this time period. Public transport, including RTC buses and Bengaluru metro services, will remain shut and taxis cabs and autos will function only for essential services and emergencies.