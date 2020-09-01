‘Those criminals should not be spared’: Raina seeks probe into attack on his family

Suresh Raina said that his cousin and his uncle were killed in the attack on his family in Punjab’s Pathankot.

news Crime

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the attack on his family in Punjab’s Pathankot, in which his uncle was killed and his family members were seriously injured. The cricketer, who last week withdrew from the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, on Tuesday said that his cousin had succumbed as well and demanded a thorough probe into the attack.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical and is on life support,” Raina said.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes,” he added.

The 33-year-old returned to the country last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19. In his Twitter statement, Raina, however, did not say that the attack, allegedly a case of robbery in Pathankot, was the reason why he came back. Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer. “We are investigating the matter,” said the SSP. According to police, robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house.

While Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar was killed, his uncle’s 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal suffered injuries, the police had said.

Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain and close friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.