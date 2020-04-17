Those attacking doctors will be put behind bars, says Telangana DGP

"Stringent action will be taken against anyone who indulges in any kind of act of misbehaviour with any medical/para-medical staff in any hospital in Telangana," the DGP said.

news Coronavirus

In the wake of attacks on doctors treating COVID-19 patients in the state, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday warned of stringent action against those involved in such incidents even if they happen to be COVID-19 patients or their attendants.

"Telangana police have taken strong action against those responsible for the recent incidents of assaults on doctors/para-medical staff who were on duty treating COVID-19 patients (and suspected cases), in the state under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, among others,despite some of them being virus patients," Mahender Reddy said in a statement.

"Anyone who indulges in any kind of act of misbehaviour with any medical/para-medical staff in any hospital in Telangana shall not be tolerated and will be dealt very stringently and all such persons shall be arrested and put behind bars and none will be spared even if they happen to be COVID-19 patients or their attendants," he added.

The police has arrested two men for attacking a junior doctor at an isolation ward in Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday. The duo was also produced before a magistrate through video link and was remanded to the judicial custody.

They have been booked under Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

The Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2008 has also been invoked against them. The Act prohibits violence against healthcare personnel and damage to property in medicare service institutions . A person found guilty under this Act may be punished with three-year imprisonment and fine, which may extend to Rs 50,000. It's a non-bailable and cognizable offence.

The DGP said that sufficient arrangements have been made by police at all hospitals where COVID-19 patients (and suspected cases) are being treated and all District Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police have been directed to initiate strong and immediate action against those who indulge in attacking the doctors and other health care professionals.

The Telangana Police chief further appealed the public to cooperate with medical/para-medical staff and help in testing, isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals without any hindrance.

"The entire society should recognise and respect the medical fraternity for the great sacrifice they are doing," Reddy said.

On Wednesday a 23-year-old COVID-19 patient was among three peoplr arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly assaulting a doctor at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on April 1 and a PG doctor at the state-run Osmania General Hospital on April 13.

Cases were also booked against those who obstructed some health personnel who were collecting information against the backdrop of spread of coronavirus in few districts.

Read:

Suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in same ward at Hyd hospital, staff allege

Tall barricades and police patrols: Life inside a Hyderabad COVID-19 containment zone

Put those who attack doctors, medical staff behind bars: Telangana HC directs police

With IANS and PTI inputs