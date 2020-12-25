'Thithi' to 'Shuddhi': Five offbeat Kannada films you can watch online

Beyond KGF, there are many more Kannada films that deserve to be discovered by those outside the state.

Flix Sandalwood

The films of a nation become a way for people to delve into its culture and society. Across the globe, among the masses, the Indian cinema industry has always been synonymous with Bollywood. However, India has several film industries and the films that each makes are also unique.

Sandalwood got new recognition after the Yash starrer KGF rose to popularity across the country. Although the period-action drama had elements of a commercial film, it still stood out because of the way in which it was conceptualised, shot and presented. However, it was the story that attracted the audience.

But beyond KGF, there are many more Kannada films that deserve to be discovered by those outside the state. Here are five offbeat films that we would recommend.

Shuddhi

An Adarsh Eshwarappa directorial, Shuddhi takes its viewers on a visual journey of lifeâ€™s grim realities. The crime drama follows the lives of journalists Jyothi and Divya, an American woman on a secret mission and Rakesh Patil and Bharat Gowda, two police officers who stumble upon mysterious killings while investigating cases. The culmination of their stories at the end justifies the title. Starring Nivedhitha, Lauren Spartano, Amrutha Karagda, Shashank Purushotham and Sidhaartha Maadhyamika, the film managed to shock its audiences. The visuals are stunning, and this is hands-down one among the best films to come out of the Kannada industry. Its hand-held direction makes it a unique watch. If your curiosity is piqued, you can find this film on Netflix.

Devaki

Devaki feels like a punch in the gut with its realistic portrayal of the horrors of the illicit rackets running in the cityâ€™s underground. Devaki, a single mother, grows anxious after her daughter Aaradhya does not return from the audition she went for. Helpless, the mother sets out to get her daughter back home and witnesses chilling sights while unearthing truths of child trafficking. Priyanka Upendra as Devaki pulls off the role of a single mother effortlessly. Kishore as the inspector assisting Devaki gave a fair performance. The H. Lohith directed crime-thriller is based in the city of Kolkata. The dynamics between Kishore and Upendra does feel like that of Vidya Balan and Parambrata Chatterjee in Kahaani. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Chambal

Who doesnâ€™t love a fight-against-the-system film? Chambal without any filters portrays the realities of the existing systems in the state. The film written and directed by Jacob Verghese, follows the life of an IAS officer Subhash, played by Sathish Ninasam, who steps in with the aim of ridding his department of vices, and instead slips into a web in which top bureaucrats and politicians are involved as well. The film makes its points without cacophonous melodrama. Apart from Ninasam, the film stars other fine actors like Sonu Gowda, Roger Narayan and Achyuth Kumar. Sathish was quite convincing as an IAS officer. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video; however, you might want to check if itâ€™s available in your region.

Thithi

This quirky film is a dramatic comedy that portrays a family dealing with the death of their 101-year-old patriarch. Directed by debutant director Raam Reddy, this film starring non-actors drew attention in the foreign media as well. Century Gowdaâ€™s thithiâ€”the final funeral ritesâ€”causes the lives of his son Gadappa, grandson Thammanna and great-grandson Abhi to converge. The raw portrayal of life in an Indian village, the screenplay and witty dialogues make this film a must-watch. The way the film deals with the subject of death is also skilful. If you want a quirky yet raw film, do give this a watch. It is streaming on Netflix

Ondu Motteya Kathe

Ondu Motteya Kathe is a romantic-comedy filmed on Raj B Shetty and Shailashree Mulki. Raj, who is also the writer and director of this film, essays the character of Janardhana, a bald school teacher, who falls for an overweight woman named Sarala (Shailashree Mulki). This film satirises societyâ€™s ideal beauty standards with sharp dialogues. The film stays relevant from the start to the end. This film was such a great entertainer that it was remade in Hindi as Ujda Chaman. Another Bollywood flick, Bala, was conceptualised on similar lines. It was remade in Malayalam as Thamasha. You can rent this movie on Google Movies; it wonâ€™t disappoint you.