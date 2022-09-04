Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya and MLA Sachin have a simple wedding at AKG Hall

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M)'s newly appointed state secretary MV Govindan were there to attend the wedding at AKG Centre, the state CPI(M) headquarters.

news Wedding

Without any grandeur, with a few people from the family and party veterans in attendance, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and Balussery's Member of Legislative Assembly KM Sachin Dev got married on the morning of Sunday, September 4. The wedding concluded with an exchange of red garlands â€” a party symbol of the CPI(M) to which both the young leaders belong â€” at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M)'s newly appointed state secretary MV Govindan were there to attend the wedding.

Both of them were in blue â€” she in a saree, he in a shirt and mundu. Arya put the garland first and Sachin after her, before they shook hands and smiled for the cameras. No meals were given but tea and snacks were offered for those who came.

Ahead of the wedding, Mayor Arya had posted on Facebook a request to not bring any presents at all, and that if anyone really wanted to offer them gifts, they could do so by donating to old age homes or poor homes of the corporation, or else make contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

In December 2020, Arya won the election from the Mudavanmughal ward of Thiruvananthapuram and was chosen to be Mayor. It became a historic event, since she was not yet 22 and turned out to be the youngest Mayor in the country. In a few months, Arya was seen being assertive against increased voices of attack against her, in a bid to assert that age was not going to limit her in her duties. Interestingly, Sachin, at 28, is the youngest member of the present Assembly. He has been an active member of the CPI(M)'s student wing, Students Federation of India (SFI), and is currently its All India Joint Secretary. Both of them have known each other since their student days, being active in politics and the SFI.