39 students and faculty at IIM Bengaluru condemn arrest of Umar Khalid, others

A statement signed by 39 members of IIM-B including students and faculty members termed the investigation against Umar Khalid 'deceitful'.

Thirty-nine students and faculty members associated with the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru (IIM-B) condemned the arrest of academics and activists including Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots.

A statement signed by 39 members of IIM-B including students and faculty members termed the investigation against Umar Khalid 'deceitful'. "The undersigned students, staff, and faculty of IIM Bangalore condemn the hounding and arrest of academics and activists who have resisted the Citizenship Amendment Act. Peaceful non-violent protest is not only a fundamental right, but also a fundamental duty in a democracy. We stand in solidarity with Umar Khalid and others who have been targets of a deceitful "investigation" that has let the true perpetrators of the horrific northeast Delhi violence roam free," read the statement.

The statement also called upon other academics to speak up over the arrest of academics and activists. "We also call upon fellow academics around the country to speak up, and resist this unconstitutional use of force to crush legitimate dissent that is an important fount of our democracy. A climate of fear and repression is an existential threat to any university's core academic mission," read the statement.

The statement comes after former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night. He was questioned by the Delhi police on September 2 in connection with the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24.

Earlier this year, the IIM-B students wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the violation of democratic rights; expressed support for students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University students who were injured in police action against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens; and demanded a fresh inquiry into the death of Jharkhand mob lynching victim Tabrez Ahmed.

Students in the university also held protests against the CAA earlier this year, against the administration's concerns.

IIM-B is a public business school in Bengaluru founded in 1973. It was the third IIM after IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad.