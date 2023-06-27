Thirty-five BRS leaders join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge

Thirty-five politicians from BRS joined Telangana months ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Thirty-five leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana joined the Congress party on Monday, June 26. The list included former Member of Parliament Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The event took place in the presence of All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who welcomed the new members into their fold. Additionally, the meeting was attended by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, and the head of the party’s Telangana unit A Revanth Reddy. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao had been suspended from the BRS in April 2023 on grounds of alleged anti-party activities.

The development has come months ahead of the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. Describing the current scenario as a significant shift, Congress leaders said that "winds of change" are sweeping across Telangana. “In a big boost to the Congress party's prospects, more and more people are aligning with us to take the message of love and prosperity forward,” the Twitter handle of Telangana Congress wrote. While Ponguleti is a former Lok Sabha MP from Khammam, Krishna Rao is a former Andhra Pradesh and Telangana minister and has been an MLA five times.

— Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) June 26, 2023

In addition to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, several other notable leaders have joined the Congress party. The list includes Gurnath Reddy, a six-time former MLA, Koram Kanakaiah, a former MLA and Zilla Parishad Chairman, Payam Venkateshwarlu, a former MLA, Muvva Vijaya Babu, former District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman, Thulluri Bramhaiah, the current DCCB Chairman, Pidamarthi Ravi, former chairman of SC Corporation, Borra Rajshekhar, the Vice Chairperson of Markfed state, and S Jaipal, Municipal Chairperson, Warya, and Mandal Praja Parishad Chairman and others.