Thirteen people killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people travelling from Tirupati were killed in a car crash on the Kadapa-Tadipatri highway on May 15, and six women travelling in an auto died in another accident the previous day.

Thirteen people were killed in Andhra Pradesh in two separate road accidents in YSR Kadapa and Kakinada districts. While seven people were killed when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kadapa district in the early hours of Monday, May 15, six women were killed when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Kakinada district on Sunday.

The accident in Kadapa took place on the Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitravati bridge in Kondapuram mandal early in the morning on Monday, according to the police. The victims were returning in a Toofan vehicle after visiting the Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The SUV collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. While seven people died on the spot, eight others were injured.

Since the accident occurred when it was dark, police had a tough time rescuing the victims. The injured were initially rushed to a hospital in Tadipatri and later shifted to Anantapur. The deceased and injured hailed from Tadipatri in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and Ballari in neighbouring Karnataka. The victims included women and children.

According to The Hindu, police said the driver of the truck was absconding after the accident, and the driver of the SUV, Sudhakar Reddy, was one of the deceased. The other victims were identified as Venkata Lakshmamma, Sunil Kumar Reddy, Lakshmi Devi, Subhadramma, Nitin Reddy and Sumalatha. Two others who were hospitalised were in a critical condition.

On Sunday, six women were killed and four others were injured when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Kakinada district. The accident occurred on National Highway 216 near Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu mandal. The six women died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital.

The victims hailed from Neelapalli in Yanam. They were all employees of a shrimp farm. According to police, they were returning home after work when the accident occurred. Police registered a case and took up investigation. An official said they were trying to find out how the accident occurred.