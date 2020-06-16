Third Telangana MLA tests positive for coronavirus in one week

Bigala Ganesh Gupta, who represents the Nizamabad Urban constituency, went into home quarantine.

Another Telangana MLA tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of affected legislators in the state to three. All three MLAs belong to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Bigala Ganesh Gupta, who represents the Nizamabad Urban constituency, is the latest MLA to be found infected by coronavirus. He immediately went into quarantine. He had attended a few programmes last week along with Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan, who tested positive on Sunday.

Goverdhan, unwell for the last four days, underwent a COVID-19 test along with his wife on Saturday. The report, which came on Sunday, showed him COVID-19 positive and his wife negative. The MLA has been admitted to a private hospital, in Hyderabad.

He had participated in many programmes in his constituency on Saturday. More than 100 people, including TRS leaders and officials, had attended the programmes. After the MLA tested positive, his family members and aides were sent into quarantine.

Earlier, TRS MLA from Jangaon Muttireddy Yadgiri Reddy had tested positive. The MLA, wife, driver, gunman and cook were found infected by the coronavirus on Friday. While he was initially admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, he was later put under home quarantine. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines allow treatment of asymptomatic patients at home.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Harish Rao went into self-quarantine after his personal assistant in his constituency Siddipet tested positive. Though the Minister and 17 other of his contacts tested negative, he went into self-quarantine at his house as a precautionary measure.

Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector Anitha Ramachandran also went into self-quarantine after the persons they met tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 5,000 mark as the state registered 219 new cases on Monday. The new cases pushed the tally to 5,193.

For a third consecutive day, the state reported over 200 cases. Greater Hyderabad, a COVID-19 hotspot, alone accounted for 189 cases.

The state also reported two deaths on Monday, raising the death toll to 187. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 2,766 patients have so far recovered. The number of active cases stands at 2,240.

