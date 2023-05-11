Third minor blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar in a week

Some pamphlets were also recovered from the spot, allegedly thrown by a suspect who has confessed to carrying out all three blasts.

Another low-intensity blast was reported near the Golden Temple in Amritsar during the wee hours of Thursday, May 11. This is the third explosion in less than a week. According to reports, the blast sound was reported from near the Langar Hall and Guru Ram Das Sarai of the Golden Temple. The first explosion was reported in a restaurant near the Golden Temple on May 7, and the second one at Heritage Street on May 8.

Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the blasts. “Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested. Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar. @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann,” Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

CCTV footage showed that the suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass inn into 'galiara', or the pathway around the Golden Temple. The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.

In the blast that happened on May 7 at Heritage Street close to the Golden Temple, no one was injured. On the first blast at a restaurant in the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, six persons were injured.