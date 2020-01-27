Third look poster of ‘Master’ starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi released

The new poster features face-off between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and has already taken social media by storm.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made a splash with Maanagaram and Kaithi, has teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time. Titled Master, the first look and title were announced recently. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the third look poster featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Touted to be a gangster drama, there are rumors that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It will be the first time that Vijay will be seen playing a professor. The film has predominantly been shot against a college backdrop. The team recently completed their second schedule at Shivamogga in Karnataka, and started the next schedule in Chennai. Vijay Sethupathi is said to have joined the sets.

The film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist, and he is believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries fame had also been roped in to play an important negative role. Antony, who was supposed to join the team during the Shivamogga schedule, had opted out of the project citing date clashes. Later, the makers roped in Arjun Das as a replacement. RJ-turned-actor Arjun Das, made heads turn as the ruthless Anbu in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, Sooryan is the cinematographer while Philomin Raj is the editor.

