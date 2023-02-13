Third India-Australia Test match shifted from Dharamsala to Indore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the mach has been shifted due to poor outfield conditions in Dharamsala.

news Cricket

The third Test between India and Australia scheduled to be played from March 1-5 has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore, owing to poor outfield conditions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday, February 13. That the match will be shifted was confirmed on Sunday itself after BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee's report deemed the re-laid outfield as unfit for an international match.

"The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," Shah further stated.

The inclement weather added to the woes of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn't get enough time to grow a good layer of grass on the bald patches in the outfield.

India lead the four-match series 1-0 after winning by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. The second Test will be played in Delhi from February 17.